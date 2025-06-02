Should Value Investors Buy AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.95, which compares to its industry's average of 13.67. AU's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.93 and as low as 7.14, with a median of 9.53, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. AU has a P/S ratio of 2.79. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.25.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that AngloGold Ashanti PLC is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, AU sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.