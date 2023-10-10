Should Value Investors Buy Anglo American (NGLOY) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Anglo American (NGLOY). NGLOY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.75. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.17. Over the last 12 months, NGLOY's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.41 and as low as 5.68, with a median of 7.87.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is NGLOY's P/B ratio of 1.05. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.55. NGLOY's P/B has been as high as 1.77 and as low as 0.99, with a median of 1.22, over the past year.

Rio Tinto (RIO) may be another strong Mining - Miscellaneous stock to add to your shortlist. RIO is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Rio Tinto sports a P/B ratio of 1.45 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.55. In the past 52 weeks, RIO's P/B has been as high as 1.92, as low as 1.15, with a median of 1.53.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Anglo American and Rio Tinto's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that NGLOY and RIO is an impressive value stock right now.

