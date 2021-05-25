Should Value Investors Buy ANGLO AMER ADR (NGLOY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is ANGLO AMER ADR (NGLOY). NGLOY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.83, while its industry has an average P/E of 7.90. Over the past 52 weeks, NGLOY's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.90 and as low as 5.86, with a median of 8.55.

We should also highlight that NGLOY has a P/B ratio of 2.13. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.29. NGLOY's P/B has been as high as 2.32 and as low as 0.86, with a median of 1.34, over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that ANGLO AMER ADR is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, NGLOY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

