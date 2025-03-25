Should Value Investors Buy Andritz (ADRZY) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Andritz (ADRZY). ADRZY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.21, which compares to its industry's average of 23.63. Over the past year, ADRZY's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.94 and as low as 7.77, with a median of 9.98.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. ADRZY has a P/S ratio of 0.73. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.08.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Andritz's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ADRZY is an impressive value stock right now.

Andritz (ADRZY)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

