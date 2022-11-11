Should Value Investors Buy Amtech Systems (ASYS) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Amtech Systems (ASYS). ASYS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.60, which compares to its industry's average of 23.31. Over the past year, ASYS's Forward P/E has been as high as 153.48 and as low as 7.47, with a median of 12.22.

Investors should also recognize that ASYS has a P/B ratio of 1.39. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.78. Over the past year, ASYS's P/B has been as high as 2.58 and as low as 1.01, with a median of 1.49.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. ASYS has a P/S ratio of 1.31. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.66.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that ASYS has a P/CF ratio of 8.54. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.32. Over the past year, ASYS's P/CF has been as high as 76.79 and as low as 6.20, with a median of 22.22.

Investors could also keep in mind STMicroelectronics (STM), an Semiconductor - General stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

STMicroelectronics is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 8.66 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 1.73. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 23.31 and average PEG ratio of 2.64.

STM's Forward P/E has been as high as 25.01 and as low as 7.91, with a median of 11.59. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 5, as low as 1.58, with a median of 2.32.

STMicroelectronics sports a P/B ratio of 2.72 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.78. In the past 52 weeks, STM's P/B has been as high as 5.53, as low as 2.47, with a median of 3.53.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Amtech Systems and STMicroelectronics are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ASYS and STM feels like a great value stock at the moment.

