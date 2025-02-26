Should Value Investors Buy Amplify Energy (AMPY) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Amplify Energy (AMPY). AMPY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 4.69, while its industry has an average P/E of 10.01. Over the past year, AMPY's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.52 and as low as 3.81, with a median of 4.89.

Finally, our model also underscores that AMPY has a P/CF ratio of 2.17. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. AMPY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.16. AMPY's P/CF has been as high as 5.47 and as low as 0.50, with a median of 3.11, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Amplify Energy's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, AMPY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

