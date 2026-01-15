Should Value Investors Buy Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AMRX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. AMRX has a P/S ratio of 1.42. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 4.2.

Finally, investors should note that AMRX has a P/CF ratio of 10.89. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.83. Within the past 12 months, AMRX's P/CF has been as high as 61.60 and as low as 8.57, with a median of 16.33.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Amneal Pharmaceuticals is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, AMRX sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

