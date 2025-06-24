Should Value Investors Buy AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is AMN Healthcare Services (AMN). AMN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Investors should also recognize that AMN has a P/B ratio of 1.17. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.58. AMN's P/B has been as high as 2.95 and as low as 0.95, with a median of 1.40, over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in AMN Healthcare Services's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, AMN looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

