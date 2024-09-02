Should Value Investors Buy Amerigo Resources (ARREF) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Amerigo Resources (ARREF). ARREF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is ARREF's P/B ratio of 1.93. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. ARREF's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.20. Over the past year, ARREF's P/B has been as high as 2.34 and as low as 1.27, with a median of 1.61.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ARREF has a P/S ratio of 1.17. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.58.

Finally, we should also recognize that ARREF has a P/CF ratio of 6. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.26. Within the past 12 months, ARREF's P/CF has been as high as 10.75 and as low as 5.20, with a median of 7.92.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Amerigo Resources is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ARREF feels like a great value stock at the moment.

