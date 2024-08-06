Should Value Investors Buy American Public Education (APEI) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is American Public Education (APEI). APEI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 15.48, which compares to its industry's average of 19.36. Over the last 12 months, APEI's Forward P/E has been as high as 4,091.70 and as low as -731.64, with a median of 17.22.

We also note that APEI holds a PEG ratio of 1.03. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. APEI's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.15. APEI's PEG has been as high as 272.78 and as low as -48.78, with a median of 1.15, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is APEI's P/B ratio of 1.25. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.31. Over the past 12 months, APEI's P/B has been as high as 1.46 and as low as 0.30, with a median of 0.78.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. APEI has a P/S ratio of 0.5. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.46.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in American Public Education's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that APEI is an impressive value stock right now.

