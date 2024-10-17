Should Value Investors Buy American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AOUT is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 15.15, which compares to its industry's average of 24.11. Over the past year, AOUT's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.50 and as low as 11.96, with a median of 14.79.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. AOUT has a P/S ratio of 0.61. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that AOUT has a P/CF ratio of 24.44. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 28.55. Over the past year, AOUT's P/CF has been as high as 31.98 and as low as 17.70, with a median of 22.31.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that American Outdoor Brands is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, AOUT sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

