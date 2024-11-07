Should Value Investors Buy American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL). AXL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.97, which compares to its industry's average of 13.29. Over the last 12 months, AXL's Forward P/E has been as high as 36.52 and as low as -50.32, with a median of 16.16.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is AXL's P/B ratio of 1.13. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.69. Within the past 52 weeks, AXL's P/B has been as high as 1.70 and as low as 1.07, with a median of 1.37.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AXL is an impressive value stock right now.

