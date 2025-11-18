Should Value Investors Buy American Assets Trust (AAT) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is American Assets Trust (AAT). AAT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.28, while its industry has an average P/E of 14.69. Over the past year, AAT's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.35 and as low as 7.39, with a median of 10.21.

We should also highlight that AAT has a P/B ratio of 1.12. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.28. Over the past year, AAT's P/B has been as high as 1.53 and as low as 0.92, with a median of 1.13.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. AAT has a P/S ratio of 2.62. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 6.06.

Finally, investors should note that AAT has a P/CF ratio of 7.07. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. AAT's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 18.79. AAT's P/CF has been as high as 10.85 and as low as 5.73, with a median of 7.68, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in American Assets Trust's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AAT is an impressive value stock right now.

