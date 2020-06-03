Should Value Investors Buy Amdocs (DOX) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Amdocs (DOX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. DOX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 13.79 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 22.65. Over the past 52 weeks, DOX's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.47 and as low as 10, with a median of 14.21.

DOX is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.62. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. DOX's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.12. Within the past year, DOX's PEG has been as high as 1.94 and as low as 1.18, with a median of 1.67.

Finally, investors should note that DOX has a P/CF ratio of 12.20. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 33.52. DOX's P/CF has been as high as 15.13 and as low as 8.98, with a median of 14.02, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Amdocs is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, DOX sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

