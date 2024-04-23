Should Value Investors Buy Amcor (AMCR) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Amcor (AMCR). AMCR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.44, while its industry has an average P/E of 13.57. Over the past year, AMCR's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.21 and as low as 12.10, with a median of 13.31.

Another notable valuation metric for AMCR is its P/B ratio of 3.22. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. AMCR's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 8.30. Over the past 12 months, AMCR's P/B has been as high as 3.82 and as low as 3.08, with a median of 3.41.

Finally, we should also recognize that AMCR has a P/CF ratio of 10.35. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. AMCR's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 24.33. Within the past 12 months, AMCR's P/CF has been as high as 11.35 and as low as 7.80, with a median of 9.17.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Amcor's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AMCR is an impressive value stock right now.

