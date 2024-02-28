Should Value Investors Buy Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Amalgamated Financial (AMAL). AMAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.51 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 8.08. AMAL's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.15 and as low as 4.96, with a median of 6.22, all within the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. AMAL has a P/S ratio of 1.85. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.51.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that AMAL has a P/CF ratio of 7.59. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.21. Over the past 52 weeks, AMAL's P/CF has been as high as 8.91 and as low as 4.45, with a median of 5.82.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Amalgamated Financial's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AMAL is an impressive value stock right now.

