Should Value Investors Buy Amadeus IT Group (AMADY) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Amadeus IT Group (AMADY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AMADY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 20.41, while its industry has an average P/E of 21.62. Over the past year, AMADY's Forward P/E has been as high as 23.54 and as low as 20.07, with a median of 21.70.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that AMADY has a P/CF ratio of 15.19. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. AMADY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 24.56. Over the past 52 weeks, AMADY's P/CF has been as high as 16.06 and as low as 14.95, with a median of 15.56.

Another great Technology Services stock you could consider is Vontier (VNT), which is a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Shares of Vontier currently hold a Forward P/E ratio of 12.63, and its PEG ratio is 1.32. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 21.62 and 1.19.

VNT's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.96 and as low as 8.65, with a median of 11.59. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.78, as low as 0.86, with a median of 1.31.

Furthermore, Vontier holds a P/B ratio of 5.25 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 4.13. VNT's P/B has been as high as 5.82, as low as 3.75, with a median of 4.98 over the past 12 months.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Amadeus IT Group and Vontier are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, AMADY and VNT sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.