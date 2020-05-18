Should Value Investors Buy Alstom ADR (ALSMY) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Alstom ADR (ALSMY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ALSMY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 16.28, which compares to its industry's average of 18.41. Over the past year, ALSMY's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.96 and as low as 13.70, with a median of 16.34.

Investors should also recognize that ALSMY has a P/B ratio of 2.65. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 5.40. Over the past year, ALSMY's P/B has been as high as 3.41 and as low as 1.83, with a median of 2.62.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Alstom ADR's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ALSMY is an impressive value stock right now.

