Should Value Investors Buy Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR). AMR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.91 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 9.97. Over the last 12 months, AMR's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.01 and as low as 1.75, with a median of 4.40.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. AMR has a P/S ratio of 1.08. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.81.

Investors could also keep in mind Anglo American (NGLOY), an Mining - Miscellaneous stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Furthermore, Anglo American holds a P/B ratio of 1.07 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.56. NGLOY's P/B has been as high as 1.77, as low as 0.99, with a median of 1.22 over the past 12 months.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Anglo American are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AMR and NGLOY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.