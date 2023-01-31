Should Value Investors Buy Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AMR is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 4.08, which compares to its industry's average of 12.04. Over the past 52 weeks, AMR's Forward P/E has been as high as 5.84 and as low as 1.51, with a median of 2.74.

We should also highlight that AMR has a P/B ratio of 1.92. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. AMR's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.77. Within the past 52 weeks, AMR's P/B has been as high as 4.60 and as low as 1.53, with a median of 2.13.

If you're looking for another solid Mining - Miscellaneous value stock, take a look at Teck Resources (TECK). TECK is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Shares of Teck Resources are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 9.75 and a PEG ratio of 1.64 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 12.04 and 1.19, respectively.

TECK's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 10.26 and as low as 4.16, with a median of 6.50, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 5.32 and as low as 0.11, with a median of 1.40, all within the past year.

Teck Resources also has a P/B ratio of 1.04 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.77. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.23, as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.93.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Teck Resources's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AMR and TECK is an impressive value stock right now.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.