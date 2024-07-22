Should Value Investors Buy Ally Financial (ALLY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Ally Financial (ALLY). ALLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

ALLY is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ALLY's industry has an average PEG of 0.50 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, ALLY's PEG has been as high as 0.47 and as low as 0.35, with a median of 0.36.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that ALLY has a P/CF ratio of 6.20. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. ALLY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 6.41. ALLY's P/CF has been as high as 6.50 and as low as 2.81, with a median of 4.76, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Ally Financial's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ALLY is an impressive value stock right now.

