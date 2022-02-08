Should Value Investors Buy Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ALSN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.70 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 20.48. Over the past year, ALSN's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.52 and as low as 6.88, with a median of 8.77.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that ALSN has a P/CF ratio of 7.60. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.91. Within the past 12 months, ALSN's P/CF has been as high as 11.86 and as low as 6.42, with a median of 8.26.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Allison Transmission Holdings's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ALSN is an impressive value stock right now.

