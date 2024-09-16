Should Value Investors Buy AllianceBernstein (AB) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

AllianceBernstein (AB) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.30. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.28. Over the past 52 weeks, AB's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.15 and as low as 9.62, with a median of 10.65.

Investors will also notice that AB has a PEG ratio of 0.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AB's industry has an average PEG of 0.86 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, AB's PEG has been as high as 4.42 and as low as 0.60, with a median of 0.77.

Investors should also recognize that AB has a P/B ratio of 1.89. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.23. Within the past 52 weeks, AB's P/B has been as high as 1.95 and as low as 1.48, with a median of 1.84.

Finally, we should also recognize that AB has a P/CF ratio of 12.04. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 25.97. AB's P/CF has been as high as 37.57 and as low as 11.21, with a median of 14.13, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in AllianceBernstein's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AB is an impressive value stock right now.

