Should Value Investors Buy AllianceBernstein (AB) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

AllianceBernstein (AB) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.77. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.51. AB's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.15 and as low as 9.62, with a median of 10.68, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that AB holds a PEG ratio of 0.73. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. AB's industry has an average PEG of 0.88 right now. Over the last 12 months, AB's PEG has been as high as 4.42 and as low as 0.60, with a median of 0.81.

Another notable valuation metric for AB is its P/B ratio of 1.93. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.27. Over the past 12 months, AB's P/B has been as high as 1.95 and as low as 1.48, with a median of 1.82.

Finally, our model also underscores that AB has a P/CF ratio of 12.22. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 23.51. Within the past 12 months, AB's P/CF has been as high as 37.57 and as low as 11.78, with a median of 14.20.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that AllianceBernstein is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, AB sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

