Should Value Investors Buy Allegiant (ALGT) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Allegiant (ALGT). ALGT is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that ALGT has a P/B ratio of 1.79. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 5.25. ALGT's P/B has been as high as 1.87 and as low as 0.98, with a median of 1.41, over the past year.

Finally, investors should note that ALGT has a P/CF ratio of 8.05. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 9.57. ALGT's P/CF has been as high as 9.80 and as low as 5.71, with a median of 7.84, all within the past year.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) may be another strong Transportation - Airline stock to add to your shortlist. DAL is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Shares of Delta Air Lines currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 7.07, and its PEG ratio is 0.19. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 8.99 and 0.26.

