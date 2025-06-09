Should Value Investors Buy Aisin Seiki (ASEKY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Aisin Seiki (ASEKY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ASEKY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.05. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.93. Over the past year, ASEKY's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.93 and as low as 6.73, with a median of 8.09.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. ASEKY has a P/S ratio of 0.28. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.59.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Aisin Seiki is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ASEKY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

