Should Value Investors Buy Air France-KLM (AFLYY) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Air France-KLM (AFLYY). AFLYY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 5.03, which compares to its industry's average of 10.69. Over the past 52 weeks, AFLYY's Forward P/E has been as high as 63 and as low as 3.43, with a median of 5.24.

We also note that AFLYY holds a PEG ratio of 0.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AFLYY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.37. Within the past year, AFLYY's PEG has been as high as 2.35 and as low as 0.27, with a median of 2.03.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Air France-KLM is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, AFLYY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

