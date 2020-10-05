Should Value Investors Buy Ahold NV (ADRNY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Ahold NV (ADRNY). ADRNY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.52 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 19.20. Over the past 52 weeks, ADRNY's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.47 and as low as 10.77, with a median of 13.40.

We also note that ADRNY holds a PEG ratio of 2.65. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. ADRNY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 3.08. ADRNY's PEG has been as high as 3.16 and as low as 1.93, with a median of 2.65, all within the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that ADRNY has a P/CF ratio of 5.46. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. ADRNY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 16.33. Within the past 12 months, ADRNY's P/CF has been as high as 6.08 and as low as 4.39, with a median of 5.35.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Ahold NV is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ADRNY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

