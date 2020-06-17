Should Value Investors Buy Ahold NV (ADRNY) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Ahold NV (ADRNY). ADRNY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 13.39 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 22.29. Over the past 52 weeks, ADRNY's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.69 and as low as 10.77, with a median of 13.

Finally, we should also recognize that ADRNY has a P/CF ratio of 5.26. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.57. Over the past 52 weeks, ADRNY's P/CF has been as high as 6.12 and as low as 4.39, with a median of 5.48.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Ahold NV is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ADRNY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.