Should Value Investors Buy Ageas (AGESY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Ageas (AGESY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AGESY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.56, while its industry has an average P/E of 9.06. Over the past year, AGESY's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.56 and as low as 4.85, with a median of 5.44.

Investors will also notice that AGESY has a PEG ratio of 0.36. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. AGESY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.56. AGESY's PEG has been as high as 0.71 and as low as 0.32, with a median of 0.37, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that AGESY has a P/B ratio of 1.10. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.59. Within the past 52 weeks, AGESY's P/B has been as high as 1.10 and as low as 0.80, with a median of 0.89.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Ageas is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AGESY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Ageas SA (AGESY)

