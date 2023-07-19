Should Value Investors Buy Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Affiliated Managers Group (AMG). AMG is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.54, while its industry has an average P/E of 13.70. AMG's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.14 and as low as 5.85, with a median of 7.13, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that AMG holds a PEG ratio of 0.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AMG's industry has an average PEG of 0.96 right now. AMG's PEG has been as high as 1.10 and as low as 0.59, with a median of 0.71, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that AMG has a P/B ratio of 1.35. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. AMG's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.90. Within the past 52 weeks, AMG's P/B has been as high as 1.70 and as low as 1.17, with a median of 1.32.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. AMG has a P/S ratio of 2.61. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.77.

Investors could also keep in mind Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR), an Financial - Investment Management stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 6.81 and a PEG ratio of 1.07 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 13.70 and 0.96, respectively.

Over the last 12 months, VCTR's P/E has been as high as 7.42, as low as 4.69, with a median of 6.36, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 2.87, as low as 0.64, with a median of 2.32.

Victory Capital Holdings also has a P/B ratio of 2.12 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.90. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 2.15, as low as 1.49, with a median of 1.87.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Affiliated Managers Group and Victory Capital Holdings are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AMG and VCTR feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.