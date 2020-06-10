Should Value Investors Buy AerCap (AER) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is AerCap (AER). AER is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.49 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 8.75. Over the past year, AER's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.14 and as low as 1.94, with a median of 7.29.

Another notable valuation metric for AER is its P/B ratio of 0.56. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.96. Over the past year, AER's P/B has been as high as 0.91 and as low as 0.21, with a median of 0.80.

Finally, investors should note that AER has a P/CF ratio of 1.81. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 3.18. AER's P/CF has been as high as 3.06 and as low as 0.71, with a median of 2.66, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that AerCap is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, AER sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.