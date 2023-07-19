Should Value Investors Buy Aegon (AEG) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Aegon (AEG). AEG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

We should also highlight that AEG has a P/B ratio of 0.94. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.27. AEG's P/B has been as high as 1 and as low as 0.51, with a median of 0.81, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. AEG has a P/S ratio of 0.69. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.79.

If you're looking for another solid Insurance - Multi line value stock, take a look at Allianz (ALIZY). ALIZY is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Shares of Allianz are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 8.66 and a PEG ratio of 2.41 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 8.77 and 0.76, respectively.

Over the past year, ALIZY's P/E has been as high as 13.20, as low as 7.04, with a median of 8.64; its PEG ratio has been as high as 3.68, as low as 1.96, with a median of 4.55 during the same time period.

Additionally, Allianz has a P/B ratio of 1.63 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 2.27. For ALIZY, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.73, as low as 0.99, with a median of 1.53 over the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Aegon and Allianz are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AEG and ALIZY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

