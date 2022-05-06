Should Value Investors Buy AdvanSix (ASIX) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is AdvanSix (ASIX). ASIX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.96 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 15.83. ASIX's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.16 and as low as 6.41, with a median of 9, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that ASIX has a P/B ratio of 2.26. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.61. Over the past 12 months, ASIX's P/B has been as high as 2.66 and as low as 1.52, with a median of 2.02.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. ASIX has a P/S ratio of 0.79. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.69.

Another great Chemical - Specialty stock you could consider is Ingevity (NGVT), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Ingevity sports a P/B ratio of 3.64 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.61. In the past 52 weeks, NGVT's P/B has been as high as 5.41, as low as 3.30, with a median of 4.50.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in AdvanSix and Ingevity's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ASIX and NGVT is an impressive value stock right now.

