Should Value Investors Buy Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ATGE is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.72 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 21.51. ATGE's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.56 and as low as 7.90, with a median of 9.98, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that ATGE holds a PEG ratio of 0.78. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ATGE's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.27. Over the past 52 weeks, ATGE's PEG has been as high as 0.90 and as low as 0.53, with a median of 0.67.

We should also highlight that ATGE has a P/B ratio of 1.88. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.71. Over the past 12 months, ATGE's P/B has been as high as 1.88 and as low as 0.98, with a median of 1.36.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Adtalem Global Education is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ATGE sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

