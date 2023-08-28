Should Value Investors Buy Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Adtalem Global Education (ATGE). ATGE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.95, which compares to its industry's average of 21.12. Over the last 12 months, ATGE's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.56 and as low as 7.90, with a median of 9.24.

Investors should also note that ATGE holds a PEG ratio of 0.66. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ATGE's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.25. Over the last 12 months, ATGE's PEG has been as high as 0.70 and as low as 0.53, with a median of 0.62.

Investors should also recognize that ATGE has a P/B ratio of 1.30. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.69. Within the past 52 weeks, ATGE's P/B has been as high as 1.35 and as low as 0.98, with a median of 1.16.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. ATGE has a P/S ratio of 1.24. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.4.

Investors could also keep in mind Perdoceo Education (PRDO), an Schools stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

Perdoceo Education is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.18 while its PEG ratio sits at 0.55. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 21.12 and average PEG ratio of 1.25.

Over the past year, PRDO's P/E has been as high as 11, as low as 6.46, with a median of 7.72; its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.73, as low as 0.43, with a median of 0.62 during the same time period.

Furthermore, Perdoceo Education holds a P/B ratio of 1.36 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 2.69. PRDO's P/B has been as high as 1.45, as low as 0.97, with a median of 1.19 over the past 12 months.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Adtalem Global Education and Perdoceo Education strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ATGE and PRDO look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.