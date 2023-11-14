Should Value Investors Buy ADT (ADT) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is ADT (ADT). ADT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.82. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.80. Over the last 12 months, ADT's Forward P/E has been as high as 35.54 and as low as 7.06, with a median of 10.02.

Investors should also recognize that ADT has a P/B ratio of 1.67. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.88. Over the past year, ADT's P/B has been as high as 2.81 and as low as 1.46, with a median of 1.83.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. ADT has a P/S ratio of 0.87. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.86.

If you're looking for another solid Security and Safety Services value stock, take a look at Resideo Technologies (REZI). REZI is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Furthermore, Resideo Technologies holds a P/B ratio of 0.87 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 2.88. REZI's P/B has been as high as 1.15, as low as 0.79, with a median of 0.98 over the past 12 months.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in ADT and Resideo Technologies strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ADT and REZI look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

