Should Value Investors Buy Adecoagro (AGRO) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Adecoagro (AGRO). AGRO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.70, which compares to its industry's average of 13.02. Over the last 12 months, AGRO's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.97 and as low as 6.22, with a median of 8.43.

Finally, our model also underscores that AGRO has a P/CF ratio of 2.36. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. AGRO's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 8.17. Over the past 52 weeks, AGRO's P/CF has been as high as 3.47 and as low as 2.03, with a median of 2.76.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Adecoagro's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, AGRO looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.