Should Value Investors Buy Adecco (AHEXY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Adecco (AHEXY). AHEXY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.6. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.72. Over the past 52 weeks, AHEXY's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.18 and as low as 6.87, with a median of 9.80.

Investors will also notice that AHEXY has a PEG ratio of 1.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AHEXY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.78. Over the last 12 months, AHEXY's PEG has been as high as 4.56 and as low as 0.71, with a median of 1.09.

Finally, our model also underscores that AHEXY has a P/CF ratio of 8.23. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 14.26. AHEXY's P/CF has been as high as 9.89 and as low as 6.32, with a median of 8.29, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Adecco is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AHEXY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Adecco SA (AHEXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.