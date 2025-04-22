Should Value Investors Buy Acushnet (GOLF) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Acushnet (GOLF). GOLF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 16.60, while its industry has an average P/E of 26.33. Over the past year, GOLF's Forward P/E has been as high as 23.49 and as low as 15.96, with a median of 19.65.

Investors should also recognize that GOLF has a P/B ratio of 4.51. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 7.73. Over the past 12 months, GOLF's P/B has been as high as 5.81 and as low as 4.14, with a median of 4.69.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that GOLF has a P/CF ratio of 13.61. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 24.14. Over the past year, GOLF's P/CF has been as high as 19.49 and as low as 12.82, with a median of 16.62.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Acushnet is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, GOLF feels like a great value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.