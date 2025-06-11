Should Value Investors Buy Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Accel Entertainment (ACEL). ACEL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.64. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.13. Over the last 12 months, ACEL's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.76 and as low as 11.88, with a median of 14.20.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. ACEL has a P/S ratio of 0.79. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.42.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Accel Entertainment is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ACEL feels like a great value stock at the moment.

