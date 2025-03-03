Should Value Investors Buy Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Accel Entertainment (ACEL). ACEL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 14.28, while its industry has an average P/E of 28.32. Over the past year, ACEL's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.76 and as low as 11.82, with a median of 14.17.

Investors should also recognize that ACEL has a P/B ratio of 4.66. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 9.97. Over the past 12 months, ACEL's P/B has been as high as 5.08 and as low as 3.90, with a median of 4.53.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ACEL has a P/S ratio of 0.72. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.31.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that ACEL has a P/CF ratio of 9.05. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. ACEL's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 28.68. Over the past year, ACEL's P/CF has been as high as 9.76 and as low as 7.45, with a median of 8.74.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) may be another strong Gaming stock to add to your shortlist. WYNN is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Wynn Resorts is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 16.95 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 2.20. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 28.32 and average PEG ratio of 1.06.

Over the last 12 months, WYNN's P/E has been as high as 20.46, as low as 12.68, with a median of 17.49, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 3.58, as low as 1.64, with a median of 2.49.

Wynn Resorts sports a P/B ratio of -10 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 9.97. In the past 52 weeks, WYNN's P/B has been as high as -8.69, as low as -12.73, with a median of -10.20.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Accel Entertainment and Wynn Resorts's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ACEL and WYNN is an impressive value stock right now.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.