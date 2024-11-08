Should Value Investors Buy Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Accel Entertainment (ACEL) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ACEL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.66. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.42. Over the past year, ACEL's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.76 and as low as 10.93, with a median of 14.03.

Another notable valuation metric for ACEL is its P/B ratio of 4.61. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. ACEL's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 12.29. Within the past 52 weeks, ACEL's P/B has been as high as 5.08 and as low as 3.90, with a median of 4.41.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. ACEL has a P/S ratio of 0.78. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.21.

Finally, our model also underscores that ACEL has a P/CF ratio of 8.90. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 28.94. ACEL's P/CF has been as high as 9.76 and as low as 7.45, with a median of 8.58, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Accel Entertainment's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ACEL looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

