Should Value Investors Buy ABM Industries (ABM) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

ABM Industries (ABM) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ABM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.25. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 35.20. Over the past 52 weeks, ABM's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.83 and as low as 11.55, with a median of 13.11.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. ABM has a P/S ratio of 0.4. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.05.

Finally, investors should note that ABM has a P/CF ratio of 12.53. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. ABM's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 39.72. Over the past 52 weeks, ABM's P/CF has been as high as 13.69 and as low as 6.79, with a median of 7.86.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in ABM Industries's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ABM is an impressive value stock right now.

