Should Value Investors Buy Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF). ANF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 14.34 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 16.47. ANF's Forward P/E has been as high as 24.20 and as low as 11.21, with a median of 16.25, all within the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that ANF has a P/CF ratio of 12.97. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.45. Over the past 52 weeks, ANF's P/CF has been as high as 18.04 and as low as 9.21, with a median of 13.50.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Abercrombie & Fitch is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ANF sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.