Should Value Investors Buy Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF). ANF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 14.30, which compares to its industry's average of 15.49. Over the past year, ANF's Forward P/E has been as high as 121.44 and as low as 11.21, with a median of 16.69.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that ANF has a P/CF ratio of 11.11. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 13.95. Over the past 52 weeks, ANF's P/CF has been as high as 13.11 and as low as 6.44, with a median of 10.20.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Abercrombie & Fitch is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ANF feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.