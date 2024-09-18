Should Value Investors Buy AB SKF (SKFRY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is AB SKF (SKFRY). SKFRY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.88, while its industry has an average P/E of 21.70. Over the past 52 weeks, SKFRY's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.60 and as low as 10.32, with a median of 12.84.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that SKFRY has a P/CF ratio of 9.01. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. SKFRY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 26.59. Within the past 12 months, SKFRY's P/CF has been as high as 10.44 and as low as 6.86, with a median of 9.13.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that AB SKF is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SKFRY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

