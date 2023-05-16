Should Value Investors Buy Aaron's (AAN) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Aaron's (AAN). AAN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.83, which compares to its industry's average of 12.04. AAN's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.83 and as low as 4.30, with a median of 6.62, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. AAN has a P/S ratio of 0.17. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.49.

If you're looking for another solid Consumer Services - Miscellaneous value stock, take a look at BrightView (BV). BV is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Additionally, BrightView has a P/B ratio of 0.50 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 4.48. For BV, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.09, as low as 0.41, with a median of 0.62 over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Aaron's and BrightView's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AAN and BV is an impressive value stock right now.

