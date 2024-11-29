Should Value Investors Buy AAC Technologies (AACAY) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

AAC Technologies (AACAY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AACAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.25. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.82. Over the last 12 months, AACAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 30.42 and as low as 11.47, with a median of 16.84.

Another notable valuation metric for AACAY is its P/B ratio of 1.59. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.62. Within the past 52 weeks, AACAY's P/B has been as high as 1.65 and as low as 0.80, with a median of 1.17.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in AAC Technologies's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AACAY is an impressive value stock right now.

