Should Value Investors Buy AAC Technologies (AACAY) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is AAC Technologies (AACAY). AACAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 18. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.37. Over the past 52 weeks, AACAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 30.42 and as low as 11.47, with a median of 16.56.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is AACAY's P/B ratio of 1.37. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.50. AACAY's P/B has been as high as 1.65 and as low as 0.65, with a median of 1.11, over the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that AAC Technologies is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AACAY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

